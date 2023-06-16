The number of new vehicles registered in the UK in 2022 was down 4% compared with the previous year, but the number of new plug-in vehicles rose by 21%.

Latest figures just released by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) for 2022 show that 2,178,000 vehicles were registered for the first time in the UK.

A total of 395,000 plug-in vehicles were registered for the first time over the same period, and at the end of the year there were 1.114 million licensed plug-in vehicles on the road, representing 2.8% of all vehicles, compared with 1.9% the previous year.

Registrations of battery electric (BEV) cars were up 40% on the previous year at 267,000.

Despite the reduced number of registrations, fewer older vehicles being taken off the road resulted in a total 40.7 million licensed vehicles in the UK , an increase of 1.0% compared with the end of December 2021.

The DVLA also gave a breakdown of fuel types for cars showing new registrations comprised:

821,000 petrol cars (50%)

332,000 HEV cars (20%)

267,000 BEV cars (16%)

128,000 diesel cars (8%)

101,000 PHEV cars (6%)

4,000 using other fuel types (0.2%).

Compared to 2021, the number of new car registrations by fuel type were:

petrol decreased by 10%

diesel decreased by 34%

HEV increased by 26%

PHEV decreased by 12%

BEV increased by 40%.

Looking at longer-term trends over five years, compared to 2017 the number of new car registrations by fuel type were: