Planning permission is being sought for a hydrogen refuelling station for vehicles at Teesside Airport.

A total of four publicly accessible hydrogen refuelling stations are to be created in the region as part of the Tees Valley hydrogen transport hub. The quartet, funded by the UK government, would supply airport vehicles as well as delivery trucks, vans and other vehicles fuelled by hydrogen.

Plans for one of the stations, at Teesside Airport, have been submitted to Darlington Borough Council.

Hydrogen refuelling company Element 2 is leading on the plans, with funding from the government helping to provide the infrastructure needed for the widespread use of hydrogen as a transport fuel, addressing the strong and fast-growing demand from HGV operators and commercial distribution fleets. Since Element 2’s inception in 2020, it has already successfully completed over 1,500 refuelling events from its refuelling sites for a range of blue-chip customers and vehicle types.

The new station, lined up on land near the former St George Hotel, will support the airport’s push to become operationally net zero by 2030.

Airport managing director Phil Forster said: “We’re all working very hard to make Teesside a modern airport pushing boundaries and making people proud. We’re flying more people to more destinations, but we’re also adding more strings to our bow, with our cargo facility, the business park, new hangars and our green energy ambitions.

“This hydrogen refuelling station is another part of that push. We’re pioneering 5G technology and now we’re pioneering clean energy fuels which will all help to boost our airport.”

Teesside Airport was home to a temporary refuelling station and secured low-emission hydrogen fuelled vehicles in 2021 – including cars, trucks, forklifts, vans and tugs – as part of a regional trial.

Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen said: “We were one of the first areas to trial hydrogen fuels and it’s great to see we’re still leading the charge with this new station.

“This hydrogen station is another step forward to supporting the cleaner, healthier and safer industries of tomorrow – and airport is leading the charge. It also adds to what we’re doing in backing the production and adoption of sustainable aviation fuel, which is set to be bring hundreds more well-paid jobs to our region.

“The next step here is approval and I’m looking forward to seeing spades in the ground on yet another cutting-edge project at our airport.”

Funding for the wider project comes from Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency.

Tim Harper, Element 2 CEO said: “Element 2 is building the first national network of reliable, safe, high quality hydrogen refuelling stations across the UK, and this airport site helps drive this ambition. We are delighted to work with Teesside International Airport, Innovate UK and local commercial fleets to help reduce transport emissions in the Tees Valley.”