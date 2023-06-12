Police Scotland has released two images of men wanted in connection with a robbery on Friday 24 February 2023 at around 3:25am at the Esso Garage on Great Western Road in Glasgow.

Officers believe the two men in the images could assist them in their enquiries and are appealing for them or anyone who recognise them or has information about this incident to get in touch.

Both men are white, slim to medium build and thought to be in their early 20s. The first man wore a black Adidas puffer jacket, grey jogging bottoms and is approximately 5’5” in height. The second man wore a black Nike zip jacket, dark shorts, dark trainers is approximately 5’8” in height.

Constable Fraser McGill said: “I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who recognises the men in the images to contact us.”

The males pictured or anyone who recognises them or has any information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0370 of 24 February 2023. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give information anonymously.”