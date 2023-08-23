Property consultancy Rapleys has expanded its Automotive & Roadside team with its recruitment of David Johnson, formerly property director at Listers Group, the 12th largest automotive group in the UK.

Johnson, who had 18 years on the client side with Listers, will be based in Rapleys’ new Birmingham office – the business’s national hub.

His new role will include growing the team’s presence in the West Midlands while supporting the existing client base, working under head of Automotive & Roadside Daniel Cook, based in Cambridge.

Cook said: “We are thrilled to bring in someone of David’s calibre, further strengthening our industry leading Automotive & Roadside team further which is a core part of our strategic growth plan. David has dealt with many dealer groups, manufacturers, investors and developers in his career and will be a huge asset as we seek to take further market share across our two pivotal areas of Car Dealerships and Petrol Stations.

“Furthermore, his unique client-side knowledge will add real insight of strategic and operational challenges which our teams based across the UK will be able to understand more implicitly and offer even better innovative solutions and opportunities as a result.”

Johnson said: “Rapleys is a true property leader in this industry – known for its multi-disciplinary and full-service approach to all things automotive and especially both petrol stations and car dealerships where they work with a large proportion of the top brands in the UK. Having worked for decades on the client side, it’s time for a new challenge: one where I can bring a different perspective and use it to add value and growth in terms of market share, client activity and reach. I cannot wait to get stuck in and work with Daniel and the team to help steer yet more success.”