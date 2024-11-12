The RAC is trialling hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) as an alternative fuel to power its recovery trucks.

It has installed a tank at its headquarters in Walsall to store the fuel, which can generate a reduction of up to 85% in CO2 emissions. It is being used to run the seven recovery trucks based there and is hoped to save up to 300,000kg of CO2 per year.

Certas Energy is the supplier of its HVO, which is made from 100% renewable raw materials and sustainable waste from verified vegetable fats and oils, making it ideal for use in both on- and off-road commercial vehicles and machinery.

RAC fleet manager Matt Hilliar says that the initiative is part of the motoring organisation’s strategy to reduce carbon emissions. “This is an exciting project which will deliver both environmental and business benefits,” he says. ”If the trial continues to be as successful as the early indications show, we will explore using HVO more widely.”