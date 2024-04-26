Motorway service operator Roadchef has opened a high-powered electric ‘super hub’ at Rownhams Services on the M27 eastbound, just outside of Southampton.

There are six 350kW chargers from Gridserve, powered by 100% net zero carbon energy. This includes one charger which has both CCS and Chedemo connectors, accepts contactless payment, and provides real-time status updates to a number of EV charging maps.

Roadchef says that it is at the forefront of upgrading and expanding the UK’s EV charging network. It operates 70 high-power, over 40 medium power, and 24 standalone AC chargers across 30 sites.

Paul Comer director of EV implementation at Roadchef, said: ”We are absolutely committed to supporting Britain’s journey to become safer and greener. This latest Super-Hub will provide much welcomed further access to charging facilities on the south coast, the development of which are crucial to achieve the UK’s goal of becoming net zero by 2050.”