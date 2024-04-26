Scottish electric vehicle charging network FOR:EV has joined Zapmap’s platform, which allows drivers to find charging sites and pay to top up their EV battery via an app.

FOR:EV claims to be the only private chargepoint operator north of the border, with around 120 devices, including at branches of Starbucks. There are plans for a further roll-out at Sainsbury’s and Tesco supermarkets and retail outlet Toolstation.

Supermarkets are one of the most popular charging locations for EV drivers across the UK, according to Zapmap’s latest EV charging survey, with more than 35% of respondents indicating that they regularly use these sites to charge their cars. However, motorway services and EV charging hubs displaced supermarket car parks as the most popular UK charging locations in 2023.

Other live payment partners on the Zapmap platform include Osprey, ESB Energy, char.gy, GeniePoint, Mer, MFG EV Power, Fastned, Alfa Power, Connected Kerb, evyve, Charge My Street and Applegreen Electric.