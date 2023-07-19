Officers from Staffordshire Police have released a CCTV still of a man they wish to speak to following a robbery at a petrol station in East Staffordshire.

The robbery took place shortly after 11.30pm on 16 June, at the Esso service station on Derby Road, when a man took a quantity of cash from a till, despite attempts from staff to stop him.

He then left the store on foot and was seen running away towards the Beech Hotel and McDonald’s nearby.

Officers have been reviewing all of the available CCTV footage and speaking to people who were in the area at the time of the incident.

After completing other lines of enquiry, they have released an image of the person we want to speak to.

He is described as black, and around 5’ 9 to 5’10 in height. He was wearing a black and grey tracksuit with his hood up at the time of the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the man in the image or those who may have information which could help with the investigation is being asked to get in touch.

They can use Live Chat on the Staffordshire Police website - www.staffordshire.police.uk - or call 101, quoting incident number 081 of 16 June.

To report anonymously, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.