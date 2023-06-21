Eight Harvest Energy forecourts have had EDGEPoS systems installed under a partnership between Top 50 Indie WJ King Garages and Henderson Technology.

The partnership involved installation of the EDGEPoS platform at each of WJ King Garage’s forecourts and EDGEPoS Head Office at Farningham, Kent, to allow the business to have full control of all eight sites from one central location.

The 10-lane project, including head office, took five weeks to complete between April and May.

Announcing the new partnership, Darren Nickels, retail technology operations director at Henderson Technology, said: “After a competitive tender process, we are delighted to have been selected by WJ King Garages to roll out EDGEPoS across its eight Harvest Energy forecourts.

“The experienced team at WJ King were looking for a progressive, future-proof, fuel EPOS system that could integrate their supplier and operations database with their EPOS platform, while at the same time coping with the demands of their busy sites.

“EDGEPoS meets all these needs and our EDGEPoS Head Office system allows WJ King to have full control and visibility of ordering, stock control, reporting and much more from one central location for all stores.

“We are pleased that WJ King has chosen EDGEPoS, and we are looking forward to a long and successful partnership over the years to come.”

William King, owner at WJ King, said: “We needed to upgrade our systems and we contacted Henderson Technology for an EDGEPoS demonstration. As soon as we formed the partnership, we knew we made the right decision. As well as the system being ideal for our needs, we have the comfort of knowing its origins are based in the convenience and forecourt market, built by independent and company owned retail outlets for use in their own network.

“The project team ensured the smooth planning and transition as we rolled out the system to all eight sites. We look forward to using the system’s full capabilities and working with Henderson Technology for the duration of our agreement and beyond.”

WJ King Garages is a family-owned car dealer group with locations across South East London and Kent. Its eight fuel forecourts are each situated alongside one of the company’s car dealership sites.

In the most recent Forecourt Trader Top 50 Indies published in March the company was ranked 37th.