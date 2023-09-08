Toyota has unveiled a British-built prototype hydrogen fuel cell-powered Hilux pick-up.

The new vehicle was revealed at Toyota Manufacturing UK’s Burnaston car plant in Derby, where it has been developed in a joint project with consortium partners, supported by UK government funding.

The development project has explored how the Hilux’s reputation for exceptional reliability and durability might be maintained while adopting a new electrified powertrain.

Minister for industry and economic security Nusrat Ghani said: “We have an amazing manufacturing sector here in the UK, and this is a great example.

“It’s fantastic to see Toyota reach another milestone on their journey to zero emissions here in Britain, and I congratulate the project team for their success on this cutting-edge development. This is a great vote of confidence in UK manufacturing and its potential to deliver carbon-free vehicles to meet future targets.”

TMUK managing director Richard Kenworthy commented: “The project team have accomplished an incredible job in a very short space of time, from creating the prototype build area to completion of the first vehicle. The UK government funding has enabled us not only to develop a new vehicle in record time, but also to upskill our teams to work on hydrogen-related technologies, something we hope to build on in the future.

Ian Constance, chief executive of APC, said: “The Toyota Hilux project is a fantastic example of collaborative R&D which has designed, integrated, and delivered a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle.

“UK government funding through the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) anchors capability in R&D, which helps safeguard and creates new jobs for the future. It embeds the next generation of net-zero vehicles and technologies in the UK.

“The project consortium has made significant progress to deliver several vehicle demonstrators developed and built in the UK. Seeing the prototype hydrogen fuel cell Toyota Hilux global launch within a year of the start of the project is a clear demonstration of the capabilities and strengths of the UK’s automotive supply chain.”

The new powertrain uses core elements from the Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell electric saloon, which when driven produces no tailpipe emissions other than pure water.

Three high-pressure fuel tanks are used, giving the Hilux an expected driving range of more than 365 miles.