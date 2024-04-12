Kerbside electric vehicle charging provider Jolt has received an endorsement from a government minister as it looks to expand its network across the UK.

The Australian company launched in this country late last year in a link with Barnet council in north London, where it operates around 18 charging stations.

The company’s business model is based on providing drivers with an initial 7kWh of free electricity – equivalent to about 30 miles – in exchange for them downloading an app that pinpoints the nearest available charger and is supported by advertising. Third-party advertising also run on screens at the charging points themselves.

On Wednesday, transport minister Anthony Browne visited one of the charging stations in Barnet and said Jolt’s investment was part of a wider strategy to “help speed up the installation of EV infrastructure with dedicated government funding for local councils”.

He added: “It’s fantastic that Jolt is offering such a low-cost option for on-street charging, meaning it’s easier than ever for drivers to switch to an EV.”

Jolt UK country manager John Rainford said the company was helping Londoners, especially motorists without off-street parking, transition to EVs.

A recent survey of its customers by Jolt showed that 58% of them relied solely on public EV charging.

Jolt currently also operates in Australia and New Zealand.