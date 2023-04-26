Two people have been airlifted to hospital following a three-vehicle crash at a petrol station in Essex.

Emergency services including Essex Police, East of England Ambulance Service and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to the Esso garage, in London Road, Clacton, at about 9am on Monday April 24.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.12am with reports that a collision involving three vehicles had occurred on the forecourt of a petrol station on the London Road in Clacton.

“Two ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

“Four patients were assessed at the scene and two required transportation to Colchester General Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

It was later reported that the injuries suffered in the crash were not life-threatening.

A spokesman for Essex Police added: “We received a call shortly before 9.15am on Monday, April 24 to reports of a collision involving three vehicles at the Esso garage in London Road, Clacton.

“We attended alongside colleagues with the East of England Ambulance Service and Essex Fire and Rescue Service.”