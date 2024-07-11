Zuber Issa’s EG Corporate Services has been named as the ‘preferred partner’ to lease a piece of council-owned land near Watford, to build a new petrol station and drive-thru.

According to website Hemel Today, the 1.55-acre site, in Ascot Road on the edge of Watford town centre, was previously planned to be leased to Cortland Development for housing development.

Hemel Today reported that at a council cabinet meeting earlier this week, the Cortland deal had fallen through and now the council was backing plans for Zuber’s company to build a petrol station and shop, EV charging bays and a drive-thru restaurant.

One councillor at the meeting said the proposal was a “win-win” as the land could not be easily used by the council. He also said it would deliver a revenue stream for the council and would benefit residents.

Any development of the site would require planning permission from Watford Borough Council.