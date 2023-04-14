A Texaco-branded forecourt business in Anglesey has invested £150,000 in a redevelopment of its site and joined Spar.

Blakemore Trade Partners, Spar’s wholesaler for central and south-east England and Wales, has welcomed Anglesey Boat Company to Spar with the development of its site at Gallows Point, Beaumaris in Anglesey.

The ABC Service Station team are new to Spar but have been trading as independent forecourt retailers on their boatyard for over 40 years.

“We were looking to develop our site and expand our business. After speaking to Blakemore Trade Partners, seeing their market knowledge coupled with the strength of the Spar brand and overall support, we knew we had chosen the right convenience partner. They could see the potential of our site and realise our vision,” said Stephen Jones, manager of ABC Service Station.

The store was previously a 450sq ft kiosk but after a complete refit and development, it has doubled in size. Anglesey Boat Company has invested £150,000 in the Gallows Point site, and the shop was designed and refitted by Blakemore Design and Shopfitting.

In addition to a convenience store offering, a range of chilled food has been added. Costa Coffee, a Slush Puppy Machine and a Rustlers hot food unit are now available as well as a range of vaping products. Parcel collection with Evri is also available.

The development has also increased sustainability with new LED lighting and new energy efficient refrigeration installed with onsite recycling.

There are four petrol pumps on the forecourt, with the fuel supplied by Texaco. It also offers air and water machines for motorists, with the addition of shower and toilet facilities for boatowners.

Freddie Jones, director of ABC, commented: “We are delighted with how our Spar store has turned out. It was a big decision to make a large investment, but we had the confidence to go ahead with our plans with Spar who saw the potential of the store. The support we’ve received from Blakemore Trade Partners has been excellent and we are excited to see how the site trades especially going into the summer months.”

Stuart Ware, head of new business for Blakemore Trade Partners, said: “Anglesey Boat Company has made a substantial investment into the site to create a modern bright store. We look forward to supporting them and their investment over the coming years.”