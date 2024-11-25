Darren Briggs, founder and chief executive of Top 50 Indie Ascona Group, has won two accolades from the 2024 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Briggs, who has led his business to being the seventh largest UK independent forecourt operator, and one of the fastest growing companies in Wales for the past three years, has been named winner of the Scale-Up Entrepreneur of the Year – Wales category.

He was also named the inaugural Randal Foundation Entrepreneur of the Year – Wales, for his philanthropic work. Briggs established The Ascona Foundation in 2020 to support local communities, and has donated over £400,000 to local, national and community organisations since 2017.

In March, Ascona made a £50,000 donation to Wales Air Ambulance, bringing its support for the charity to £100,000 over the course of a year-long partnership.

Now in its 12th year, the Great British Entrepreneur Awards shine a spotlight on individuals and businesses driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the UK economy.

This year, the new Randal Foundation Entrepreneur of the Year award celebrated entrepreneurs whose business embodied The Randal Foundation’s core mission – to save lives, improve life chances, and contribute positively to local communities.

Darren Briggs says that he is honoured to have received such recognition.

“I am incredibly proud of Ascona and everything we have achieved over the years. This is another milestone for our business and the recognition is a testament to everyone’s hard work, commitment, and ‘Team Ascona’s’ ethos over the years.

“However, I am most proud of our charitable endeavours and the team’s commitment to giving back. It is something that is very close to my heart. We’re committed to supporting our various charity partnerships, including the Wales Air Ambulance this year, as we continue our extensive fundraising initiatives across the group.”