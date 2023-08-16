Top 50 Indie Ascona Group has reopened Machynlleth Service Station in North Wales after a £3m redevelopment.

The redevelopment has expanded the site’s existing Nisa Retail store, which spans 3,500 sq ft and now offers an extended range of products and food-to-go offerings.

The site now also features a car park with a larger capacity as well as a new roll-over and jet car wash. As part of the group’s commitment to sustainability, Ascona is currently exploring suitable EV charging solutions which are expected to be installed at the site in the next month.

On Thursday 24th August 2023, Ascona will host a grand opening event to mark the moment when the site returns to full service.

To celebrate the occasion, there will be a raffle with £1 tickets available to purchase at the service station 10th - 24th August. Winners will be drawn at midday during the event and prizes include a Monster Energy skateboard, hospitality for two at Parc Y Scarlets, and petrol vouchers worth £50 and £20. Proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the Wales Air Ambulance, Ascona’s charity partner for 2023/24.

Ascona CEO Darren Briggs said: “On 10th August, we reopened Machynlleth Service Station after a redevelopment and modernisation programme that took over six months. This £3m project has been our largest investment in Wales to date and we are truly excited to reopen Machynlleth later this month.

“The upgraded site will provide our customers and the local community with a high-quality roadside retail destination that caters to their specific needs and we look forward to welcoming customers in once again.

“The redevelopment and modernisation of existing forecourts is at the core of our strategy, and we continue to explore other redevelopment opportunities across multiple sites in our portfolio with another two significant projects planned in Wales for 2024.”