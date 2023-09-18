Actor and comedian Stephen Mangan has been announced as the awards host for next month’s glittering Forecourt Trader Awards, where this year’s amazing winners will be revealed.

The prestigious awards ceremony is always a brilliant night out for everyone involved in the fuel retailing sector as friends, colleagues and like-minded retailers get together to network and have a good time.

And what better way to mark the occasion, than with the charismatic Stephen Mangan announcing the winners, adding a celebrity touch to the evening.

The Forecourt Trader Awards take place at the Park Plaza, Westminster, on Thursday, October 12. Don’t delay, buy your tickets here.

Stephen is an actor best known for his roles as Guy Secretan in the television series ‘Green Wing’, Sean Lincoln in Episodes, Dan Moody in ‘I’m Alan Partridge’ and as holistic detective Dirk Gently in the BBC adaptation of Douglas Adams’ book ’Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency’.

He graduated from RADA and cut his acting teeth in the theatre but his breakthrough television performance was as Adrian Mole in the six-part BBC TV show series ’Adrian Mole: The Cappuccino Years’ in 2001.When guesting on television on ‘Would I Lie to You?’ and ‘Never Mind the Buzzcocks’ he admitted that he had been in a progressive rock band called Aragon that recorded an EP called The Wizard’s Dream.

He has performed voice-overs for television and radio advertisements, including for Specsavers and Barclaycard, in which he stars with Green Wing co-star, Julian Rhind-Tutt. He is a familiar face in a series of television commercials for Nescafe and on radio he recorded a apeal for Marie Curie Cancer Care (2009).

In 2008, he played the title role in The Norman Conquests at the Old Vic. Stephen starred in the 2011 BBC comedy series Episodes, with Matt LeBlanc, Tamsin Greig and Richard Griffiths. He was also a Celebrity Mastermind champion, scoring 29 points, 15 of which were on his specialist subject, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

A popular awards host, he hosted The Charity Awards 2011, BAFTA’s TV Craft Awards and the Broadcast Awards 2012.

This year we’ve had a record number of entries for the Forecourt Trader Awards and the judges had a really tough job sifting through them to come up with the finalists.

After a mammoth judging session that has involved taking to the roads across the north, south, east and west of England, as well as Scotland and Northern Ireland the shortlist was revealed in August.

Congratulations to all the finalists – such is the calibre of the entries that being shortlisted for these awards really is a great achievement.

