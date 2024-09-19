A full-service petrol station in Oldham has walked away with the Community Engagement prize at the Oldham Business Awards 2024.

Lees Village Service Station owner, Sue Collinge, says she was ‘stunned’ to receive the award but was just continuing the levels of service set by her late father, Frank Pullen.

“You always hope to win but never expect to,” says Sue.

Customers at the petrol station are treated to full attended service including someone putting in the diesel or petrol and staff willing to check tyres, screenwash and oil and even AdBlue.

“It makes a big difference for our customers, especially disabled customers who really appreciate the service,” says Sue.

She says she was keen to continue her father’s legacy at the filling station. Frank passed away three years ago and his funeral was actually held on the forecourt with 300 people in attendance.

“Our attitude is that we help the community that helps us. We’re lucky in that there are a lot of good people around here; it really is a community that cares,” says Sue.

The forecourt does a lot of fundraising for charity, raising more than £3,000 last year.

“Our main charity is Dr Kershaw’s Hospice which cared for my dad but we always choose another charity too. Last year we raised money for a little girl who needed to go to the US to get cancer treatment. This year we are supporting Our Community Wardrobe which provides struggling families with pre-loved or even brand new school uniforms.”

Sue’s charity efforts got a big boost earlier this year when the cast and crew of Sky TV’s Brassic descended on the site to do some filming.

“They were all so lovely,” says Sue. “One of the directors donated a fleece to be sold for the Our Community Wardrobe Charity. We got £500 for it but the cast matched that so in all it raised £1,000.”

Another of Sue’s initiatives is to provide children with goody bags during the summer holidays. “We provide bags with a sausage roll, a piece of fruit, a drink, a small bar of chocolate and some crisps inside. Those who can afford it pay 50p for a bag; those who can’t get them for free. But we get customers coming in saying ‘Here’s a tenner to help cover the cost of your goody bags’, which is wonderful.”

The aim of the Oldham Business Awards, which are now in their 16th year, is to celebrate business success while also recognising the contribution that businesses make to society.

Comedian Johnny Vegas was one of the hosts and after giving Sue her award, he took her to one side to tell her what a great job she was doing.