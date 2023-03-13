Entries are now open for the most prestigious awards in the forecourt sector. Will your site be a winner?

DEADLINE: May 8, 2023

It’s time to get your entry ready for the Forecourt Trader of the Year Awards, as we seek out the brightest and the best in the industry. Your site doesn’t have to be the biggest, the busiest or even the newest, it just has to be the best at giving customers what they need, day in, day out.

Forecourt Trader of the Year rewards the best in the business for their dedication, hard work and resilience. What better way to give your business a boost, than to focus on all the positive elements of your operation and be recognised for all that you and your team have achieved.

There are many categories to enter, covering all types of forecourt operations, from rural to motorway sites, plus many specialist categories, such as Forecourt Team and Site Manager.

The 2023 awards

Regardless of ownership or operational status, the main retailer categories are grouped by two main criteria – region and fuel volume.

Retailers can compete for the high-status title of being the Best Forecourt Retailer in one of six regions: Scotland, Northern Ireland, Northern England, Midlands, West Country and Wales, London and the South East.

There are two volume categories – up to 4mpla and over 4mpla.

There will be two winners in each region representing the two volume categories.

There is also a category for Best Motorway Services.

The overall Forecourt Trader of the Year winner will be chosen from the winners of the regional and motorway categories.

Specialist categories

In addition to the main site awards, all retailers can submit entries for our specialist categories. And this year there is an exciting new specialist category: Best Sustainability Strategy.

Judges will be looking for an individual site, company or group that can demonstrate the most environmentally responsible forecourt and convenience operation, with a determined focus on sustainability. This focus includes the use of energy-saving technology and equipment, effective communication of sustainability to customers and the wider community and evidence of energy, water or cost-savings made through the adoption of environmentally-focused activities.

The other specialist categories are:

Best Alternative Fuels Outlet

Best Car Care & Lubricants Outlet

Best Coffee & Hot Beverages Outlet

Best Community Engagement

Best Customer Service

Best Design & Development

Best Food-to-Go Outlet

Best Forecourt Innovation

Best Forecourt Loo

Best Forecourt Team

Best Site Manager

Best Soft Drinks Outlet

Best Valeting Facilities

Reasons to enter

This is your chance for your forecourt to get the recognition it deserves.

Why not enter now?

Entering the Awards gives you:

• The chance to win the most prestigious award in the forecourt sector.

• The opportunity to enjoy a great night out at the awards dinner at the Park Plaza, Westminster, on Thursday, October 13.

• Access to a great event where you can network with friends, colleagues, suppliers and retailers.

• The chance to enjoy the prestige of being part of the industry event of the year.

As a winner you are able to use the Forecourt Trader of the Year Awards logo in-store and on marketing material to help impress your customers.

Winners in all categories also benefit from coverage across the Forecourt Trader website, newsletters and the awards website.

And remember – all finalists are invited to the exciting Awards dinner on Thursday October 13, 2022, at the Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge, London.

How to enter

Online: Go to the awards website forecourttraderawards.co.uk.

For further information and assistance call: Rebecca George on 01293 610422 or email rebecca.george@wrbm.com or megan.burgess@wrbm.com

Make sure you get your entries in by the deadline: May 8, 2023