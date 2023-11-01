FOR:EV, the Edinburgh-based provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, has launched the roll-out of rapid charging stations at four branches of Starbucks, from Perthshire to the Borders.

Installation is complete at Starbucks sites in Livingston and Dunfermline, with work due to start at two further sites in Galashiels and Blairgowrie later this month.

The charging hubs at Livingston, Dunfermline and Galashiels will benefit from ultra-rapid 150kW C Series chargers, which claim to charge a typical EV from 20% to 80% charge in 20-30 minutes. The 100kW rapid chargers at Blairgowrie could potentially do the same job in 30-40 minutes.

FOR:EV has established an ongoing partnership with the landowners of the sites, Mungo Park (Livingston, Galashiels and Blairgowrie) and the Geddes SIPP (Dunfermline), creating the potential to develop EV charging hubs at further Scottish retail and hospitality sites in the future.

This forms part of FOR:EV’s ambitious plans to create a vast network of over 1,700 electric vehicle charging points at 600 public sites across Scotland and the UK. The plans will focus on public ‘destination’ charging points, with FOR:EV keen to partner with single-site and multi-site landowners, as well as local authorities.

FOR:EV’s senior business development manager, Calum Wallace, said: “The installation of these new ultra-rapid charge points at Starbucks sites across Scotland will be very welcome at a time when EV ownership is increasing dramatically. Infrastructure like this will make it easy for EV owners to quickly top up their charge in the time it takes to have a coffee.

“In order to break down a key barrier to EV charging away from home, our chargers operate on a user-friendly ‘tap-and-go’ approach, with no registration or membership requirements, to make the experience as easy and stress-free as possible.”

Hamish Rankin, head of property at Mungo Park’s parent company, The Explorer Group, said: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with FOR:EV to provide our customers with rapid EV charging points at several of our sites. Their efficient charging system provides yet another high-quality service at our Starbucks drive-throughs as we continue to supply to local communities.”