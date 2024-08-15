Charging infrastructure supplier FOR EV has opened its seventh and largest charging hub in Edinburgh.

The site, a five minute drive from Leith, has eight bays for the 200kW rapid chargers. They are on a car park on the Seafield Retail and Trade Park, which has shops and restaurants including Halfords, Greggs and McDonald’s.

The development, the 30th in Scotland for the business, comes weeks after the Scottish capital’s Low Emission Zone (LEZ) comes into play, restricting the most polluting vehicles entering the city centre, and encouraging locals to switch to greener models.

Calum Wallace, senior business development manager at FOR EV, says that the company expects to see a growth in EV users around the city because of the LEZ, making an accessible charging infrastructure “essential”.

He adds: “The new hub will provide major benefits to the local community, with an accessible site adjacent to a busy thoroughfare where EV drivers can access fast and easy charging as they shop, or en route to their destination.”