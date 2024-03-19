FOR:EV, the Edinburgh-based provider of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, is rolling out 22 rapid charging stations at four more retail locations across Scotland.

It has introduced three dual charging points, with six connectors, at Sainsbury’s Inverkip, and two dual chargepoints with four connectors at Toolstation Montrose. Work is due to start in the coming months at Tesco Express on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen and the South Harbour Road retail park Fraserburgh, both with three dual charging points with six connectors.

The rapid chargers, on sites run by Cedarwood Asset Management and David Samuel Asset Management, could charge a typical electric vehicle from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes, said FOR:EV which operates 94 connectors across Scotland.

FOR:EV claims to have established an “ongoing relationship” with Cedarwood Asset Management, which owns or manages around 17 properties across Scotland, creating the potential to develop EV charging hubs at other locations.

“Part of our mission is to provide reliable, user-friendly EV charging infrastructure across the length and breadth of Scotland. These four new hubs will bring our EV charging provision to more locations in the north-east, and to Inverclyde for the first time,” said FOR:EV business development manager Calum Wallace.

“We’re seeing a lot of interest from retail businesses and landowners just now, who are recognising that providing EV owners with the opportunity to charge while they shop will help them attract new customers.”

Paul Jenkins, director at Cedarwood Asset Management, said: “Having previously delivered EV charging capability across several of our retail sites, I was already aware of the benefits it brings to both the tenant businesses and their customers. After being introduced to FOR:EV by a mutual contact, I found the team excellent to work with, so agreeing deals with them on these four sites was an easy decision. It’s great to see our first two sites complete and welcoming their first customers.”

FOR:EV, which is backed by funding from the Scottish National Investment Bank, claims to be Scotland’s only private chargepoint operator and supplies 100% fully accredited renewable green energy. These new sites form part of the firm’s plans to create a network of over 1,700 accessible electric vehicle charging points at 600 public sites across the UK. The plans focus on public ‘destination’ charging points, with FOR:EV keen to partner with single-site and multi-site landowners, as well as local authorities.