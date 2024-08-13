Gridserve chief executive Toddington Harper plans to take the electric vehicle charging company he founded global, with a new business focused on supporting EV infrastructure partner networks.

Harper, whose original EV charging network has over 190 locations, becomes chief executive of the newly-created Gridserve Global. He says that he will, alongside his brother Heston, bring the company’s technology and experience in the sector to new markets.

Executive chairman Roy Williams is taking over interim leadership of Gridserve UK, with a remit to continue expanding its so-called Electric Highway charging network, with super hubs, electric forecourts and heavy goods vehicle charging facilities, powered by renewable energy and directly connected solar panels.

Harper, who will remain a member of the board and major shareholder in the UK business, says that he is excited about the international potential.

“The addition of Gridserve Global to support Gridserve in the UK will deliver unrivalled focus and technology leadership, which is critical for supporting partners globally with world-leading technology, building on all our successes to-date, and supporting our mission to move the needle on climate change,” he said.

Williamson takes over a UK business that has installed almost 1,500 charging bays, powering more than 220,000 electric vehicles per month, including with ”sun-to-wheel” net zero energy.

“We’re continuing to build on that success for 2024 and beyond and will remain focused on our mission to deliver sustainable energy at the speed and scale needed to move the needle on climate change,” said Williamson.