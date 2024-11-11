Spar wholesaler James Hall & Co has introduced a outdoor 24-hour vending machine for fresh milk and milkshakes at its company-owned forecourt Spar Milnthorpe.

The Ann Forshaw’s Milk Shed branded unit is on the Shell site on the A6 in Cumbria, and is the first of the wholesaler’s forecourts to try out the concept.

It follows the acquisition of the Ann Forshaw’s brand together with its associated Alston Dairy by the Preston-based family business James Hall in December 2022.

The unit, aimed at being a round the clock footfall driver, dispenses gently pasteurised and non-homogenised milkThe from the dairy, in 500ml or one litre servings, priced at £1 and £1.60 respectively.

Also, there are six choices of the natural flavouring and colouring milkshakes – chocolate, strawberry, banana, vanilla, salted caramel and a limited edition White Chocolate for Christmas – retailing at £1.80 for 500ml, or £2.80 for one litre.

The concept ticks environmental boxes too offering customers the option to purchase Milk Shed branded reusable glass bottles at £1.80 for a 500ml, or £2.20 for a one litre size, as well as providing recyclable cardboard cups and paper straws.

Milnthorpe is the third of James Hall’s sites to have the vending units, following their introduction at Ann Forshaw’s Alston Dairy at Longridge, near Preston, in February of this year, and at the Spar Padiham Road in Burnley in September. James Hall says that over time it might consider further installations at some more of its company-owned sites operating across the north of England.

Fiona Drummond company stores director at James Hall says that she believes the unit will be a ”real asset” for the community.

“It is such a simple but effective concept. Our high-quality fresh milk is very competitively priced, and the milkshakes are a delicious treat and suitable for all ages with the conscious decision to utilise natural flavourings,” she adds