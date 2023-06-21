A new EuroSpar supermarket with a Maxol forecourt has been opened at Killyleagh in County Down, Northern Ireland by retailer and Spar distributor Henderson Retail.

Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson Group, said Killyleagh is the location for the company’s new retail concept, which champions local food, and gives a fresh new identity to the brand.

He explained: “EuroSpar Killyleagh is like no other supermarket we have built before. On the shores of Strangford Lough, Killyleagh is a destination town, one which receives visitors daily, while also one with a community that puts local first and has a need for a local supermarket. A scheme like this one does not currently exist in the area, therefore we have built an accessible and convenient supermarket and forecourt to meet the local demand.

“EuroSpar Killyleagh has a select group of fresh produce ambassadors in-store who have been in the local fields and farms, meeting those local producers who put this area on the map as a foodie destination. They have been learning about what makes their produce so unique and have brought that knowledge back to the store for our shoppers’ benefit.”

When it comes to services and everyday essentials, shoppers at EuroSpar Killyleagh will not be disappointed, said Darren Dickson, the store manager. He added: “The demand for an accessible supermarket that puts local first is high, so we are delighted to finally open the doors of our fresh food superstore. Not only do we have a huge array of everyday essentials and locally sourced products in-store, but we have brought even more value thanks to initiatives such as Tesco Price Match, as well as added convenience with our 43 car parking spaces, six-pump Maxol forecourt, an ATM and our local Post Office counter.

“We are delighted to continue and expand the offering of value, products and services to the local community. We have brought 29 staff from the Catherine Street store that has now closed, into the new EuroSpar supermarket, alongside those who worked on this original site.”