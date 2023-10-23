The next PRA Roadshow will take place at the Cedar Court Hotel at Ainley Top in Huddersfield on Thursday, November 9. It is a free-to-attend event with free parking and a free lunch. Proceedings start at 9.30am and finish at 3.30pm.
The packed schedule has seven Breakout presentations:
• A market update from the PRA and the Car Wash Association
• Go with Gulf from Certas Energy
• A property update from Christie & Co
• How to save up to 60% on energy costs by having retrofitted fridge doors from DoubleCool
• Fuel pricing in a volatile market from Edge Petrol
• EdgePoS – the future of forecourt retail technology from Henderson Technology
• Pumps, payment, tanks and charging services from PetroAssist.
in addition, nearly 40 companies will be exhibiting at the Roadshow including Essar Oil, Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Greenergy; Harvest Energy; MADIC UK; Murco; Istobal, TSG Solutions; and WashTec.
You can register your attendance at www.ukpra.co.uk