The next PRA Roadshow will take place at the Cedar Court Hotel at Ainley Top in Huddersfield on Thursday, November 9. It is a free-to-attend event with free parking and a free lunch. Proceedings start at 9.30am and finish at 3.30pm.

The packed schedule has seven Breakout presentations:

• A market update from the PRA and the Car Wash Association

• Go with Gulf from Certas Energy

• A property update from Christie & Co

• How to save up to 60% on energy costs by having retrofitted fridge doors from DoubleCool

• Fuel pricing in a volatile market from Edge Petrol

• EdgePoS – the future of forecourt retail technology from Henderson Technology

• Pumps, payment, tanks and charging services from PetroAssist.

in addition, nearly 40 companies will be exhibiting at the Roadshow including Essar Oil, Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Greenergy; Harvest Energy; MADIC UK; Murco; Istobal, TSG Solutions; and WashTec.

You can register your attendance at www.ukpra.co.uk