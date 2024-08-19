EV chargepoint operator PoGo Charge is to fund and develop 254 ultra-rapid charging hubs at another 52 retail park sites across the UK, owned by commercial property company LCP.

It follows an arrangement last November between the two parties for 658 chargepoints to be installed across the LCP estate – 252 of which are already in place.

Stuart Douglas, managing director of PoGo Charge, says that the second agreement coming so soon after the first shows the confidence that LCP has in the company’s technology, which incorporates a 32-inch touch screen to display tariff and payment instructions, as well as advertising space for neighbouring retailers to promote in-store discounts.

“While we may be a young business, we have an established pedigree and are financially well-invested by our parent company, making us the perfect choice for LCP and other similarly engaged landowners and management businesses,” he says.

Daniel Rainsden, commercial director of LCP, adds: “We are thrilled to extend our collaboration with PoGo Charge. Their proven reliability and speed of deployment align perfectly with our vision for a sustainable future.

”By adding these ultra-rapid charging points, we are significantly enhancing the UK’s EV infrastructure, ensuring that our retail sites are equipped to meet the growing demand for electric vehicle charging.”