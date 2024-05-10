Top 50 Indie Sewell on the go has been named one of the UK’s best companies to work for.

Sewell on the go’s parent company, Sewell Group, which is based in Yorkshire and the North East, has made The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2024, with employees saying they are happy, productive and engaged.

The list, which covers businesses across the country, finds the best companies to work for by measuring staff feedback on factors including reward and recognition, information sharing, empowerment, wellbeing, pride and job satisfaction.

Hull-based Sewell Group has two arms, its fuel station and convenience store operator Sewell on the go, and a range of businesses in investments, construction, facilities management, consultancy and data mapping. The company has made the list consistently over the past 15 years.

Some of the company’s initiatives that were recognised by The Sunday Times include its commitment to young people through its GATEway scheme which provides roles for graduates, apprentices, trainees and work experience, as well as the way the company rewards its staff through bonuses, promotions and internal recognition, and its move to shared ownership across its estates businesses.

Sewell Group chair Paul Sewell said the company was honoured to be included in the listing: “They say you have to be a great place to work to be a great company to deal with. Our aim has always been to nurture, reward and develop our talent, so they can serve our customers in an elite and sustainable way. We set standards to be a place where the best want to be and the aspirational can reach their full potential.

“The Sunday Times Best Places to Work is a list based on what our people say, which is why, for me, this is the best accolade we could receive.”

Tracy Hunt, a hot food supervisor at Sewell on the go, agrees. “I’ve been working for Sewell on the go for over five years, and I’m still amazed by how friendly and helpful everyone is, from trainees right up to senior management. I’ve been given the freedom and responsibility to manage my own projects, and I know that the rest of the team always have my back if I need help,” she said.

In 2021 the Sewell Group was recognised as one of 18 businesses in the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise for Promoting Opportunity. The award celebrated its contribution to the region through employing local people and investing in developing talent, as well as giving back to communities and supporting the local economy.