Spar wholesaler and retailer James Hall & Co has reopened its Spar store and Shell forecourt at Stakesby, Whitby, in North Yorkshire, after a refurbishment and extension.

The store now features a Graham Eyes butchers and a Clayton Park Deli, and has new energy-efficient refrigeration and LED lighting.

Outside the store there is a new Spar fascia and the Shell forecourt has had a makeover.

Fiona Drummond, company stores director at James Hall & Co. Ltd, said: “Spar Stakesby is now fit for 21st century convenience shopping and I’m thrilled the community has been so happy with the refurbishment and the new additions to the store.

“We have served local residents and seasonal visitors to Whitby for almost two decades, and we are now in a position to provide for them for another 20 years.”

The company, which is the Spar distributor for the north of England, also has more than 150 of its own Spar stores, 47 of which have forecourts.