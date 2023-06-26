The Forecourt Trader Awards ceremony will be held at Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge, London on Thursday 12 October 2023. Don’t miss out – buy your tickets here .

The nationwide on-the-road judging rounds for the Forecourt Trader Awards are about to begin and entrants are being warned to ensure their sites are consistently operating to the highest standards if they want to be a winner this year.

Forecourt Trader Awards judges will soon be taking to the roads across the north, south, east and west of England, as well as Scotland and Northern Ireland, as they seek out the nation’s best forecourt retailers.

Judges have already tackled a record number of entries, with hundreds more forecourt retailers entering this year, as they aim to be recognised at the industry’s most prestigious awards ceremony, which takes place in London on October 12.

Becoming a finalist is a huge accolade, and judges have a massive job to ensure the best sites are recognised, as they prepare the list of finalists which will be announced in early August.

Chairman of the judges, and editor of Forecourt Trader, Merril Boulton, said now is the time for retailers who’ve entered to make sure their sites are the best they can be: “With hundreds more entries, standards are particularly high this year, and judging is even more competitive, so forecourt operators must be at the top of their game.

“Retailers who have scored the highest so far will be those whose written and photographic entries have resonated with judges. But now comes the true test: are you trading as well as is shown in your entry?”

Judging at this stage is based on a ‘mystery motorist’ format, with judges turning up to a site unannounced, at any time of day, and awarding marks based on a long list of criteria, particularly cleanliness, customer service, and overall appeal.

The Forecourt Trader of the Year Award will be presented to the site judged the best out of the six regions – with each region producing two winners, depending on fuel volume; plus Best Motorway Outlet. There are also 13 specialist categories, including Best Team and Best Site Manager – so everyone has a chance of winning something.

“We’re very excited to be getting out on the road and seeing what amazing things retailers have been up to this year,” said Merril. “Best of luck everyone!”

The ceremony will be held at Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge, London on Thursday 12 October 2023.

