Stockport’s largest ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hub will go live this Sunday at a store owned by sporting goods retailer Decathlon minutes from the M60.

The 15 bays of chargepoints, installed by national charging network Be.EV, can add up to 165 miles of range in a 20-minute stop. This, says Be.EV, matches the 30 minutes that customers typically spend in the store.

At the launch, Be.EV is offering users of its charging app a half-price service from 12pm and 2pm, and motorists charging their cars will be given a £5 voucher to use in store, and free taster sessions for padel racket sport at nearby courts.

Drivers will also have the opportunity to try out the latest electric bikes sold by Decathlon, and to view and book a test drive of the all-electric Porsche Taycan car which will be at the event.

Asif Ghafoor, chief executive and founder of Be.EV, says that Decathlon is leading the way with EV charging: “Charging hubs like these are required nationwide if the country is to successfully transition to cleaner transport,” he says.

With nearly 2,700 EVs registered in Stockport, Be.EV says that the hub will serve residents, Decathlon shoppers and commuters passing through.