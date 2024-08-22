Electric vehicle infrastructure specialist The EV Network (EVN) is partnering with Cheltenham Borough Council to establish three “superfast” charging hubs at car parks in the town.

There will be a total of 26 bays, each providing 300kW rapid charging, the equivalent of a full charge in around 20 to 40 minutes.

The council will lease the land to EVN, which in turn will run the three sites.

The hubs will open in November and EVN says they will be well-lit and equipped with round-the-clock CCTV as a security measure.

Chief executive and co-founder of The EV Network, Reza Shaybani says the company hopes to install more hubs across Cheltenham in the future.

“It’s all part of making the transition to EVs a pleasant and seamless experience opposed to problematic,” he says. “Our aim is to provide convenient, reliable, and superfast charging solutions that meet the needs of both current and future EV owners.”

In 2019 Cheltenham council declared a climate emergency, with a target to become carbon neutral by 2030.

A ‘Carbon Neutral Cheltenham’ report emphasised the need to roll out electric charging points to support the increase in EVs.

The initial three hubs will be located at St James Street, Bath Terrace, and Church Piece car parks, all high footfall areas, ensuring maximum accessibility and sufficient town coverage, says EVN.

Cllr Alisha Lewis, cabinet member for finance and assets, adds: “We are not only easing the transition to electric vehicles but demonstrating our commitment to reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality.”

The hubs will launch in time for the opening of the Cheltenham Christmas ice rink and busy shopping season.