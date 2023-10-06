If you’re visiting next year’s Forecourt Show, you now have the chance to visit The Restaurant Show at the same time. Previously held in London, The Restaurant Show will become part of the UK Food & Drink Shows (Food & Drink Expo, Farm Shop & Deli Show, National Convenience Show and The Forecourt Show), enhancing the UK’s largest food and drink event at the NEC Birmingham from April 29 to May 1.

Supported by William Reed’s portfolio of media publications – including Forecourt Trader – the UK Food & Drink Shows already deliver over 1,200 exhibitors to a highly engaged visitor base of food and drink professionals.

In 2023, The Restaurant Show made significant investments to deliver a world-class content programme, with dedicated areas for restaurant trends, bar and drinks insight and chef mentoring sessions. Speakers included Tommy Banks, Michael O’Hare, Sacha Lord, Emma McClarkin, Helen Charlesworth and Sally Abé. Next year will see the same investments and more, as The Restaurant Show moves to a national scale in the centre of the UK.

Andrew Reed, managing director – wine and exhibitions at William Reed said: “London has been a great home for The Restaurant Show, however the UK needs a national show that is representative of the entire industry. This has been in the making for some time, as we continue to grow the hospitality audience at the UK Food & Drink Shows. With 30% of our existing audience in Birmingham operating in hospitality, the timing is right to build on the UK’s largest food and drink event.”