A Top 50 Indie company has bought Falmouth Garages, at Penryn in Cornwall, and has started redevelopment of the site.

The completion of sale was announced by WT Estates.

William Trott, managing director of WT Estates, said: “Having worked with the owner on numerous other projects, this was a complex site that includes a Texaco-branded petrol forecourt, MG car dealership, Londis convenience store and two apartments.”

The site has been owned by Alun Kitts for 25 years and had been developed over that time. Trott said it was sold off an asking price of £1,600,000 through a targeted off-market campaign which involved all major independents across the country, with a Top 50 Indie closing the deal.

The site has been closed while the redevelopment is completed, and is due to reopen in six weeks as a petrol forecourt and shop with a bigger range and more offerings.

Alun Kitts said: “I want to say thank you to all the staff and customers of Falmouth Garages over the years. This was a tough decision to take but the right one for the business. It was a long and sensitive deal which took time, however having WT Estates assisting made the deal as smooth as it could have been.”