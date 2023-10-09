With manufacturers facing new zero emission van sales quotas starting at 10% in January, there is a clear need for a national plan that gives more van operators the confidence to make net zero investments. So said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) as it released its latest van sales data.

The SMMT said the Plug-in Van Grant, competitive running costs and increasing model choice continued to boost demand for battery electric vans (BEVs) in September, with deliveries up 85.9% to 2,882 units – accounting for one in 16 new vans registered in the month. With 25 zero emission van models now available in the UK, these vehicles already carry out a wide range of roles for drivers, from local businesses to some of the country’s largest organisations. As a result, a UK record 14,296 electric vans have been registered since January, commanding 5.5% of the overall market.

As well as a national plan to engender confidence, the SMMT said the public charging infrastructure must be suitable for vans of all shapes and sizes so that van drivers – like their passenger car counterparts – can realise the full benefits of zero emission motoring.

Overall, Britain’s new LCV market grew for the ninth month in a row in September, up 28.1% with 44,760 of the latest vans, pick-ups and 4x4s joining UK roads. One of the most popular months for new van purchases, plate-change September saw robust demand round off 20.8% growth in the year-to-date, with 257,979 units registered in the first nine months.

The SMMT found that drivers continued to opt for payload and fuel efficiencies, with the largest vans – weighing from 2.5 tonnes to 3.5 tonnes – remaining the biggest market for new buyers in September, rising 13% to 29,150 units. Demand for medium-sized vans, pick-ups and 4x4s increased but deliveries of the smallest vans fell.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “Vans are irreplaceable workhorses that keep Britain on the move, so a bumper September capping nine months of growing fleet renewal is good news for the economy, the environment and society. Decarbonising this sector is fundamental to the wider net zero transition and, as vans are business critical, urgent measures are needed to grow operator confidence to invest now, in 2024 and beyond. In particular, the specific needs of van operators must be considered when planning public charging strategies.”