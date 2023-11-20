A public consultation has been opened in respect of BP Pulse’s plans for a new rapid EV charging hub at Wellington Road, New Wortley, Leeds.

The site has been vacant for a few years following the demolition of the gas holder. BP Pulse proposes to redevelop the site as an ultra-fast EV charging hub with a retail/food/drink unit that will provide refreshments for those using the charging points and, more generally, for local people.

There will be 28 covered ultra-fast charging bays, including a dedicated bay for disabled users.

A landscaping scheme will provide new planting within the site which, in addition to providing an attractive setting for the EV charging hub, will also provide new habitats for wildlife.

The charging hub aims to provide a new facility for local residents as well as those passing along Wellington Road and the Armley Gyratory from the M621 towards Leeds City Centre. BP Pulse says it will address a lack of EV charging facilities in this location and will allow users to charge their vehicles in under 30 minutes at competitive prices.

The consultation period runs until December 10, 2023. The website says: “We welcome your comments on our proposals. Over the coming weeks, we will be considering any comments made whilst we further develop the design.”

BP Pulse hopes to submit a formal planning application to Leeds City Council by the end of the year.