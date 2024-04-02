Applegreen Electric is the latest electric vehicle charging operator to join Zap-Pay, the cross-network payment provider run by chargepoint mapping app Zapmap.

The Applegreen subsidiary, which focuses exclusively on offering high-powered EV chargepoint infrastructure for en-route charging, went live with the Zap-Pay app last week.

The operator currently has around 160 ultra-rapid chargers, mostly at motorway service area (MSA) Welcome Break sites, stretching from Scotland to the home counties. Established in 2021, it plans to continue rolling out high-powered charging points at MSAs across the UK, as well as the USA and Ireland.

Motorway services are the most popular charging locations for EV drivers across the UK, according to Zapmap’s latest EV charging survey. Displacing supermarket car parks as the most popular UK charging location in 2023, 55% of respondents indicated that they regularly stop at motorway services to charge – up from 48% the previous year.

Today, Applegreen Electric provides more than one million high-power charging sessions to its customers each year.

The chargepoint operator joins Zap-Pay partners Osprey, ESB Energy, char.gy, GeniePoint, Mer, MFG EV Power, Fastned, Alfa Power, Connected Kerb, evyve and Charge My Street, offering EV drivers ”a single-app payment solution” that uses a credit or debit card.

Matt Lloyd, head of CPO Networks at Zapmap, said the partnership with Applegreen Electric is significant for Zapmap’s 800,000 registered UK users. “With high-power chargepoints conveniently situated at motorway service stations, Applegreen Electric is a valuable addition to the Zap-Pay partner network – and this announcement should come as great news for electric car drivers undertaking longer journeys.

“For any new electric car drivers not familiar with Zap-Pay, it’s a really easy way to pay for charging across networks from within the Zapmap app. Just open the ‘Payment’ filter in Zapmap and select ‘Zap-Pay’ to see the charging locations of all 12 payment partners.”

Applegreen was established in 1992, and is one of the largest motorway plaza operators in Europe and the US. It has over 600 locations across Ireland, the UK and the US, and employs over 17,000 people.