Be.EV has become the latest electric vehicle charging network to offer customers the chance to pay using the Zapmap chargepoint locator app.

Be.EV claims to operate the largest network of public chargepoints in Greater Manchester, and while the majority of its more than 700 stations at around 180 locations are in that area it has ambitions to extend its network across the UK with a target of 1,000 chargepoints by the end of the year.

In July, Be.EV opened its first location in the Midlands, at Chesterfield.

Be.EV already featured on Zapmap’s location-finding service, but the latest move means motorists can use the app to pay for charging at its sites. Other chargepoint operators that use the Zap-Pay system include Osprey, ESB Energy, char.gy, GeniePoint, Mer, MFG EV Power, Fastned, Alfa Power, Connected Kerb, evyve, Charge My Street, Applegreen Electric and FOR EV.

Zapmap says its service allows drivers to pay by credit card at a variety of companies’ chargepoints, rather than have to use a different payment method at each one.

Drivers using Zap-Pay are also able to view their charging history, receive live status updates while away from their vehicle, and download receipts.

Matt Lloyd, head of CPO networks at Zapmap, said the announcement represents ”a significant step forward for convenient and reliable charging for electric car drivers in Greater Manchester, as well as further afield”.

Asif Ghafoor, Be.EV’s CEO and co-founder, added: “Communities across the UK deserve to have simple and ultra-rapid charging in the most convenient places possible. That’s why we’re happy to give Zap-Pay customers access to our network.”

