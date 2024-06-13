Electric vehicle charging network Be.EV is offering Allstar fuel card users 20% off their bills at its 500-strong network until July 12.

The offer, which marks a new “partnership” with Allstar, is available to its customers on retail and non-standard retail pricing, says the Octopus Energy-backed provider.

Be.EV, which has coupled with brands such as Dobbies and Decathlon as well as pub chains and hotels to install charging stations, is concentrated in the Manchester area with a handful of other sites around the country, but it wants to increase its network to 1,100 chargers by the end of next year.