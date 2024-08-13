BP Pulse has opened a new EV charging hub at BP Stansted SF Connect, which is just a five-minute drive from the airport.

The new hub features three ultra-fast 300kW chargers which are each capable of charging two cars simultaneously, providing a total of six charging bays. This setup – and the speed of the ultra-fast chargers – is intended to maximise convenience for those on the go, including travellers and taxi drivers.

Located at the existing BP retail site just off the A120, customers can enjoy on-site amenities while waiting for their vehicle to charge including the Wild Bean Cafe and M&S food outlet.

Akira Kirton, CEO at BP Pulse UK, said: “The launch of this new charging hub is yet another step in our commitment to expanding our charging network and supporting the expansion of the UK’s EV infrastructure. The site’s close proximity to Stansted Airport makes it the ideal choice for travellers and taxi drivers who need a quick and convenient charge.”

This new charging hub is part of its broader strategy to significantly expand its charging network and support the growth of the UK’s EV infrastructure. Today, over 150 of BP’s UK retail sites already have BP Pulse charging bays.