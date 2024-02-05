British Gas says it offers the cheapest way to charge an EV in the UK, with its Hive SmartCharge service.

Hive SmartCharge users can benefit from a 4p/kWh saving on all their EV charging. British Gas says this could equate to £298 per year in savings. To take advantage, EV drivers need to enable the free SmartCharge feature in the Hive app, leave their vehicle plugged in and the company will automatically charge it when energy is at its cheapest during that charging session. British Gas says that combined with its Electric Driver tariff, drivers could be paying an effective rate of just 4.95p/kWh for EV charging if they plug in overnight between 12am and 5am.

Kim Royds, director of mobility, Centrica new business and net zero, said: “We’re committed to making the transition to net zero simple and affordable and EVs play a key part in this. Through our innovative SmartCharge offering, we’re helping EV owners take charge of their energy bills and access the cheapest EV charging rate on the market while also helping manage the demand on the grid.”

British Gas also has a FreeCharge offer where customers can get up to 8,000 miles of free EV charging. The offer is available to new and existing British Gas electricity customers who have a smart meter and purchase one of Hive’s EV chargers.