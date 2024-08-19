Coventry City Council wants to sell a derelict site to the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) so it can build an EV charging hub.

The land and buildings at Burbages Lane were formerly known as Rowleys Green Working Men’s Club, a private member’s club which closed in 2011.

The site comprises approximately 1.5 acres laid out to car park and landscaping with a two-storey brick-built derelict structure. It is currently unused other than for occasional parking and storage.

The freehold for the site is held by the Council and leased to a property developer. There is existing planning permission for a drive-through restaurant.

WMCA has secured funding through the EVCATS (EV Charging Area Transit Scheme) programme and wants to develop a high-speed electric charging station together with ancillary restaurant and retail facilities.

The Council wants to sell its freehold interest in the site to the WMCA, in a deal expected to raise more than £1m.

The proposed WMCA development would provide a minimum of 20 high-speed EV vehicle charging points together with ancillary retail space. The application states this would be: “Much like a petrol station – but for EV charging. The drive-through is required alongside the charging station as this provides catering facilities which people will be able to access while using the chargepoints.”