Parcel company DPD UK has confirmed that it is on target to deliver a 46% reduction in emissions by the end of 2024, from the 2020 baseline, with a third of its final mile van fleet now electric and 95% of its transport fleet running on HVO.

As part of Geopost, DPD UK has a net zero target of 2040, which is fully validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). DPD UK has confirmed that the UK operation is on track with the trajectory required to meet the group target.

In its latest sustainability update, DPD outlined progress towards that aim including confirmation that one third of its final mile fleet is now electric, with an additional 350 EVs (4.25t Ford eTransits) being deployed over the next few months, taking the EV fleet close to 4,000 strong.

Meanwhile, DPD UK’s new flagship London sortation centre in Bromley-By-Bow, Docklands, is getting up to speed after opening in November and is now consistently over 90% all-electric in terms of final mile, as part of DPD’s plan to deliver electric only across London.

In addition, 95% of DPD UK’s HGV fleet is now running on HVO, which reduces emissions by 83% compared to traditional diesel.

As a result, DPD UK is on track to achieve a reduction in emissions of 46% by the end of the year, equating to a total reduction of 167,664 tCO2e since 2020.

Tim Jones, director of marketing, communications and sustainability DPD UK, commented, “Six years into our sustainability journey and we are more committed than ever to delivering real benefits in terms of decarbonising our business and improving every aspect of our operation. While our fully validated net zero target remains 2040, we are working hard to bring through as much change and innovation as possible right now and, as these figures show, we are on track with the trajectory required to meet the group target and are making a real difference already. There will be harder challenges down the line, we are well aware of that, but we will continue to work with the best in the sustainability space and invest in the innovation required to get to where we want to be.”