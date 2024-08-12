EDF is launching a new EV offer that automates smart charging, utilising low-cost, low carbon energy, in a bid to provide maximum benefit with minimal effort for customers.

The EV OptiCharge tariff trial will allow participating customers to use automated controls so that their vehicles are charged overnight during the times that provide the best value. EDF says this will relieve pressure on the grid and reduce consumption during carbon-intensive and grid-strained periods.

Up to 300 existing customers will have the opportunity to benefit from cheaper charging through the trial, with those who meet the eligibility criteria invited to sign-up through EDF’s website.

Customers will set their charging preferences in a dedicated platform, such as the level of charge in the car and by what time in the day they need it charged, and the automated controls will do the rest. The trial will go live this month and run until February 2025.

This trial is one of five that has been created and developed as part of a wider project by EDF’s R&D and customer teams and is part of the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero’s Alternative Energy Markets Innovation Programme. It is backed by £1.3m-worth of funding from the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio.

This is the second phase of the project, with the first a feasibility study which explored various offers, with customer feedback highlighting the need for personalised advice and flexible tariffs, both of which EDF says are the backbone of phase two.

Data will be generated, collected and analysed by EDF throughout the trial to see the impact on customer bills and their usage. Loughborough University and the University of Sheffield will also be supporting the trial by carrying out qualitative and quantitative studies and providing insight into the tariff’s feasibility for optimising customers’ EV charging, to ensure it is aligned with low carbon generation and at the lowest cost to the customer.

Philippe Commaret, managing director of customers at EDF, said: “This trial is a brilliant example of the type of innovative solutions we’re exploring to help our customers to save cash and carbon.

“As an industry we must find ways to embed flexibility into the electricity system to reduce pressure on the grid and customers’ pockets. Trialling new tariffs such as OptiCharge will be vital if we are to help Britain achieve our net zero ambitions.”

This trial follows several offers for EV owners launched by EDF, including EVolve, said to be the cheapest EV tariff on the market, saving customers £200 a year.