A Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest journey by an electric car on a single charge – 569.64 miles (916.74 km).

Equipped with a 91kWh battery and boasting a WLTP range of 373 miles, the Mach-E Premium Extended Range SUV RWD Auto, with 18” wheels – selected for its advanced battery technology and driver comfort – surpassed expectations, averaging 6.25 miles per kilowatt hour (kWh) on public roads throughout Norfolk, Lincolnshire, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Cambridgeshire.

The drive, completed over 24 hours, included a mix of urban and rural roads to emulate real-world driving conditions.

Webfleet, Bridgestone’s fleet management solution, sponsored drivers Kevin Booker and Sam Clarke, supported by co-pilot Richard Parker of Webfleet.

The record attempt was meticulously documented with independently verified video footage, odometer readings, GPS and battery level data from Webfleet.

Bridgestone tyres were seen as a critical component in the world record attempt, offering ‘outstanding’ mileage and low rolling resistance.

Beverley Wise, Webfleet UKI regional director, said: “This represents a significant milestone in the electrification of road transport and demonstrates the potential of EVs when supported by innovative Bridgestone tyre design and advanced fleet management technology.”

Booker said: “It is incredible to see how far we have come with EV technology and efficiency. We hope this inspires more people to consider EVs for their everyday travel.”

Clarke added: “Driving the Ford Mustang Mach-E for such a distance on a single charge was an extraordinary experience. The vehicle’s efficiency and the support from Webfleet’s technology made this possible.”

Clarke and Booker both hold held previous records for fuel economy and energy consumption in EVs.

The AA provided official adjudication and EV support services for the record attempt.