Today will be the busiest day for electric vehicle charging of the bank holiday long weekend, according to fuel and business expense payment company Allstar.

Allstar believes Friday will account for 38% of overall charging during the four-day period, a 183% increase over the same weekend in 2021, which was the first summer where most Covid restrictions had ended.

The upward trend is set to continue, says Allstar, with more domestic and business travel anticipated until the end of August. In fact, 45% of Brits say they will travel more in the UK than last summer, and 37% had planned staycations during 2024.

In March, Allstar reported a 264% year-on-year increase in charging by its business customers who use its Allstar Chargepass fuel card.

The company believes the phenomenon of so-called range anxiety, where electric vehicle drivers are concerned that they won’t have sufficient charge to complete a jouney because of a lack of charging infrastructure, is coming to an end.

It says its Chargepass is now accepted at more than 21,000 electric vehicle charging UK locations, with more than 56,000 chargepoints.

In fact, it adds, 76% of England’s rapid and ultra-rapid chargers are on the Allstar electric charging network, together with 77% of Scotland’s public chargers.

Of its total UK network, Allstar says just over four in five are fast, rapid or ultra-rapid.