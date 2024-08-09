Gridserve has come up with a cool way to lure electric vehicle drivers to its charging hubs this summer, while also showcasing its green credentials.

The charging specialist is handing out free ice lollies from a unit that uses a solar panel powerered battery to run its two freezer compartments.

Developed by Gridserve Technologies, the stand, towed by an electric Kia EV9, will visit several sites in the next few weeks: Solstice Park Services on August 9, Gridserve’s Norwich Electric Forecourt on August 15-16, and Dobbies garden centre in Liverpool August 22-23.

Gridserve says that it is able to track the unit remotely to see in real-time how much sunlight it is capturing, the state of charge, and the freezer temperature.

The ice lolly stand is visiting sites that are part of what Gridserve calls its Electric Highway, which now has over 1,300 electric car charging bays at over 180 UK locations, from motorway service stations to retail parks, as well as its three all-electric forecourts.





