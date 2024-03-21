Gridserve has won planning permission for what will be its fifth electric forecourt, at the i54 business park off J2 of the M54 in South Staffordshire.

The site, on the county border with Wolverhamptom, will use chargepoints powered by 100% net zero energy and will eventually serve cars, motorbikes and HGVs.

It will have a retail outlet selling food and drink similar to Gridserve’s existing all-electric forecourts operating in Braintree, Norwich and Gatwick Airport, and at the Knebworth House estate, south of Stevenage which is due to go live in late 2024.

The i54 currently hosts a workforce of around 2,700 people - working for companies such as Jaguar, Land Rover’s Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre, Moog Aircraft Group, ERA Total Security and Atlas Copco - with half of the jobs held by people living within 10 miles.

Gridserve’s chief development officer, Raoul Tufnell, said that more details will be released about the project after it finalises its designs, and that the site is well-placed to appeal to the wider EV community. “It will serve our neighbours at i54, the wider city and users of the nearby strategic road network,” he explained.

South Staffordshire Council deputy leader and cabinet member for Business Enterprise and Community Infrastructure, councillor Victoria Wilson, added: “We’re all committed to doing our bit for climate change and sustainability, and this new forecourt will benefit residents, businesses and visitors alike with first class electric car charging and retail facilities in an accessible location.”