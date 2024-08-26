InstaVolt is introducing off-peak pricing to encourage motorists to take advantage of cheaper electricity.

From Sunday September 1, drivers will be able to charge for 54p per kWh, between the hours of 10pm and 6am across InstaVolt’s network of more than 1,600 rapid chargers – more than a third off the regular price of 85p per kWh.

The lower off-peak rate is being introduced initially to InstaVolt app users and will be extended to contactless users before the end of the year as the technology is developed. Further advances are being made to support variable pricing solutions, including additional time-of-day and regional pricing. With more than one third of the UK’s EV drivers already registered on the InstaVolt app, a significant number of drivers will be able to take advantage of this offer.

Delvin Lane, CEO of InstaVolt, says: “We’ve brought off-peak pricing in across our network ahead of our planned schedule as we wanted to offer this excellent price before we go into the colder months, giving InstaVolt users this saving now.

“We know the winter presents extra challenges and we’re mindful that the cost-of-living crisis is still affecting people, the price of energy is also set to increase following the recently announced October price cap. Charging during our off-peak hours will create a significant reduction for customers ahead of this rise. Our new tariff will have the benefit of offering motorists who can’t charge at home, a cheaper rate of electricity.”

Lane adds that InstaVolt continues to lobby on behalf of drivers, to review the decision on public charging VAT being charged at 20%.