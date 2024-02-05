InstaVolt has partnered with the Plugsurfing app and, as a result, added 1,350 nationwide InstaVolt chargepoints to Plugsurfing’s existing network of nearly 30,000 chargepoints in the UK and over 600,000 in Europe. InstaVolt says this will improve the customer experience for existing and future customers by allowing easier access to public charging infrastructure.

EV drivers can use Plugsurfing to search for, access and pay for charging as well as plan their route. The app is said to offer drivers a seamless digital experience for charging and driving. Plugsurfing customers can order their own personal charging card or key which allows them to easily pay at any partner charging station in Europe.

Carmakers and mobility providers can also give their customers access to Plugsurfing’s network through specially branded white label services or via tailor-made integrations with Drive API.

Adrian Keen, CEO of InstaVolt, said: “Plugsurfing’s ethos very much aligns with our own – improve the charging experience for everyone and support the national transition to EVs. Our main goal is to make our chargers easily accessible to new and existing drivers, and it doesn’t get much simpler than accessing them through your car’s integrated navigation system or favourite apps.

“We’re hopeful that apps like Plugsurfing will further instil confidence in drivers who are considering the switch to EVs and encourage collaboration between different industry players. The future success of the UK’s charging infrastructure is reliant on industry collaboration of this kind, and we look forward to supporting Plugsurfing as it further enhances its reach.”

InstaVolt chargers are also now available to drivers of EVs such as JLR, Renault and Polestar, whose charging services are powered by Plugsurfing.

Tom Rowlands, CEO at Plugsurfing, said: “We aim to bring the best value to our drivers and partners, so building our relationship with InstaVolt is an exciting development for us and our drivers.”